Government yet to take decision on school reopening: S Suresh Kumar

DHNS
DHNS, Ujire,
  • Nov 11 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 23:33 ist
Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar. Credit: DH

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said that the government was yet to take a decision on reopening of the schools.

He was speaking to media persons after visiting Sree Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmasthala. He offered special puja at the temple and met Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade. The Minister lauded the ‘Jnana Taana’ programme of Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project.

“Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, schools have not been reopened. There are limitations to online classes too. After holding discussions with experts, the government will take a decision on reopening of the schools,” he added.

