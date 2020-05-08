'Govt aims to collect Rs 25k crore through excise dept'

Excise Minister H Nagesh on Friday said that a decision would be taken to grant permission to some liquor outlets, awaiting consent, to resume liquor sales after May 17. Speaking to reporters here he said, ”The collections of day one and day two after liquor sales resumed were Rs 197 crore and Rs 216 crore respectively.”

He said that the government aimed to collect Rs 25,000 crore from the Excise Department. It was planned to collect Rs 22,500 crore earlier. The Excise duty on liquor was hiked by 17% since May 7 which would help collect an additional Rs 2,500 crore.

“There will be more profit in the sales of liquor priced less. Compared to other states the liquor tax in the state is less,” he clarified.