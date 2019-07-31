Govt cancels nominations

The government on Wednesday cancelled nominations of chairmen and members to the following 15 academies and authorities, under the Department of Kannada and Culture: Karnataka Sahitya, Nataka, Janapada, Lalithakala, Sangeetha-Nrutya, Shilpakala, Yakshagana, Bayalata, Tulu Sahitya, Konkani Sahitya, Kodava Sahitya, Beary Sahitya and Arebhashe Sahitya-Sanskriti Academies, Kannada Book Authority and Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Pradhikara.

The secretary to the Department of Kannada and Culture has been appointed the chairman of these academies and authorities till further orders.