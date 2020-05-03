Govt notifies Raichur University

The state government has issued a notification in connection with the establishment of Raichur University after Governor Vajubhai Vala gave ascent to the Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Act.

The notification was issued on Saturday (May 2) making Raichur University the 26th state-run university in Karnataka. According to the notification, the territorial jurisdiction of the university will extend over Raichur and Yadgir

districts.

Raichur University is expected to come up on a 300-acre land and colleges of Raichur and Yadgir districts will be affiliated to the university from the next academic year. Though the university was a long-pending demand, efforts to set it up was initiated by the government only a few years ago, after it appointed a special officer for the purpose.