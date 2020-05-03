Govt notifies Raichur University

Govt notifies Raichur University

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 03 2020, 22:51 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 22:55 ist

The state government has issued a notification in connection with the establishment of Raichur University after Governor Vajubhai Vala gave ascent to the Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Act. 

The notification was issued on Saturday (May 2) making Raichur University the 26th state-run university in Karnataka. According to the notification, the territorial jurisdiction of the university will extend over Raichur and Yadgir
districts.

Raichur University is expected to come up on a 300-acre land and colleges of Raichur and Yadgir districts will be affiliated to the university from the next academic year. Though the university was a long-pending demand, efforts to set it up was initiated by the government only a few years ago, after it appointed a special officer for the purpose.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Governor Vajubhai Vala
Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Act
Raichur University

What's Brewing

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

Oil's recovery could take decades, not years

Oil's recovery could take decades, not years

Burj Khalifa to turn into world's tallest donation box

Burj Khalifa to turn into world's tallest donation box

Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD

Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD

 