Govt orders ACB probe into cheating by IMA group

The State government on Tuesday ordered Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into the alleged cheating of hundreds of investors by IMA group, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said.

“The government has taken the case seriously. I have spoken to Home Minister M B Patil on the issue and directed him to take appropriate steps to provide justice to the aggrieved people and punish the guilty,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Earlier, a delegation of Muslim leaders of the Congress, including Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, met the Chief Minister and urged him to hand over the case to the CBI for investigation.