Govt plans global investors meet to boost tourism in state

In a bid to unlock Karnataka’s huge tourism potential at the global level, the state government is mulling to hold international investors meet in Bengaluru, where investors from across the globe will be invited to explore opportunities in the tourism sector.

Taking part in an interactive meet organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), C T Ravi, Minister for Kannada, Culture and Tourism said that currently the state was lagging in holding promotional activities.

“We need to develop Karnataka as a tourist-friendly state. Other countries create attractions and promote tourism. We are blessed with everything by nature and we do not have to create anything. What we need to do is to promote what we have. In this direction we will soon be organising investors meet by inviting investors from around the globe,” Ravi said. Clarifying that the government will not invest in any of the projects, the minister said, “The government is not here to do business. Let investors do the business. But the business model will be approved by the government.”

According to minister, this kind of promotion will create job opportunities in the sector along with increasing the revenue for the government in the form of tax. Department is also requesting MNCs to adopt tourist destinations under their CSR initiative.

Lambani village in Hampi

As a first step towards village tourism state government is creating a Lambani Village in and around Hampi, in association with Lambani Development Corporation, where the tourists will be introduced to the various culture of Lambanis. Further, to attract more international tourists during Dasara 2020 state tourism department will start promotional activities six months early this time.

As explained by the minister, soon after the budget session, he will convene a meeting with authorities concerned and start promotional activities from April itself. “Every year promotional activities will begin in September, hardly a month before Dasara. In such case forget international, even domestic tourists cannot make it to the event. Considering this we are making an early plan this time,” he

mentioned.