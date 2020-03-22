Govt postpones SSLC, PU exams

Putting an end to the confusion, the State government on Sunday deferred the SSLC examinations that were scheduled to begin from March 27 in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

This apart, the government has also deferred the PU examination (English) which was due on Monday.

Taking stock of the epidemic situation across the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ordered deferring of examination followed by a statement by the Education Minister Suresh Kumar.

A fresh time-table will be announced in the first week of April. According to S R Umashankar, Principal Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education department, following the lockdown in nine districts, the decision to defer the II PU exam was also taken by the department.

Sources in the Education department revealed that over 8.48 lakh students have registered for the SSLC exams and over 6 lakh students have been appearing for the II PU examination.

Teachers get holiday

The State government which had assigned additional work to the teachers despite declaring holiday to schools on Sunday announced a holiday to teachers and PU lecturers, until March 31.