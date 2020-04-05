Gowda assures Modi of support to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, seeking the latter's support in the fight against the pandemic.

Deve Gowda tweeted, "Thousands of people are dying across the world due to Covid-19. Coming weeks are crucial for India in our fight against the virus. As a former Prime Minister I agreed to cooperate in the fight against Coronavirus that has devastated not only our country but also the whole world."

The former PM said that he has assured him of his support to tackle the disease.