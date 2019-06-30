Gowda hits back at BJP for ridiculing HDK’s US visit

JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda on Sunday took exception to the BJP leaders questioning Chief Minister H D Kumaaswamy’s week-long US visit, saying “there is no need for taking permission from them (BJP leaders)."

“He (Kumaraswamy) has gone to the US as there is a community programme. He is laying the foundation stone for a temple construction. We don’t need to take permission from Yeddyurappa (state BJP president) for this. Is it a joke?” Gowda said on seeking his reaction to the BJP leaders’ comments.

Yeddyurappa had accused Kumaraswamy of going on a visit to the US, even though the state was reeling under drought.

“People are suffering due to lack of water. Instead of touring the affected places in the state, he did grama vastavya. Now, he has gone overseas. This is an irresponsible government,” the BJP leader had said.

BJP’s K S Eshwarappa, too, ridiculed Kumaraswamy’s US visit. “Taj West End to grama vastavya – 2 days. Taj West End to America – 10 days. If somebody questions it, he asks whether they voted for his party,” Eshwarappa tweeted.

Padayatra

This apart, Gowda said the JD(S) has decided to take out a padayatra from August 20 with an aim to strengthen the party. He said he will lead the padayatra. “We will do it (padayatra) without causing any harm to the coalition government. It is purely a party programme,” he stated.