Guest faculties on strike in Karnataka for job security

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Dec 16 2021, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 02:06 ist
Guest faculties stage a protest demanding job security, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

The government-run degree colleges in the state are struggling to hold classes for the last six days as the guest faculties are on protest by boycotting the classes.

Urging the government to fulfill their demands, the guest faculties of government degree colleges across the state are on protest.

One of the major demands is job security. “Many of us are working for the last 15 years and we demand job security,” said Prof Hanumanthe Gowda R Kalmani, state president of Government First Grade Colleges’ Guest Faculties’ Association, Bengaluru.

Some of the government degree colleges in the state completely depend on guest faculties. 

The protesting guest faculties demanded to consider them in the recruitment process for which the department has invited applications. “Let the government consider us during recruitment based on our experience and qualification,” Kalmani said.

As per the details available from guest faculties, currently they are getting a honorarium of Rs 11,000 to Rs13,000 per month based on the qualification. “We take major work load but are paid peanuts,” they say.

Karnataka
Strike
Protests

