Hasanamba temple open for devotees this year

With the covid cases on the decline, the Hassan district administration has decided to allow devotees into the temple during the Hasanamba festival to be held from October 28 to November 6.

It may be mentioned that it had restricted entry into the temple during the jatra mahotsava this year, like previous year. However, with several organisations urging to relax the restrictions, the district administration relented and Minister K Gopalaiah announced this after a meeting, on Tuesday.

The Minister said the devotees will be allowed to visit the temple that opens once a year. However, it is mandatory for the devotees to carry the photo copies of the vaccination certificates or Aadhaar cards.

The temple will open at 12 noon on October 28 and close on November 6. Devotees will be allowed from October 29 to November 5 from 6 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 8 pm.

Special entrance tickets are priced at Rs 1,000 and Rs 300 per person. Five persons will be allowed for invitees and passes.