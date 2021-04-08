Hassan gelatin blast: Death toll increases to 3

With another injured man succumbing, the death toll in the gelatin blast case has increased to three in the district on Thursday.
Gelatin sticks had exploded while unloading the materials at Chakenahalli Katte in Holenarasipur taluk on Sunday. While one person, Sampath, died on the spot, another Ravikumar died on Wednesday. Nataraj, who was battling for life at a hospital in Bengaluru, died on Thursday.
The police have also arrested the godown owner Nagesh who had absconded.
Modern brains evolved much more recently than thought
'Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict may increase'
Egyptologists find vast millenia-old 'lost golden city'
Mental health and human rights
Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk
Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?
Online scammers have a new offer for you: Vaccine cards
Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault
What monkeys can teach humans about resilience
Being Asian in US is terrifying: Korean gamer on racism