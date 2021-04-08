Hassan gelatin blast: Death toll increases to 3

Hassan gelatin blast: Death toll increases to 3

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 08 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 05:53 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

With another injured man succumbing, the death toll in the gelatin blast case has increased to three in the district on Thursday.

Gelatin sticks had exploded while unloading the materials at Chakenahalli Katte in Holenarasipur taluk on Sunday. While one person, Sampath, died on the spot, another Ravikumar died on Wednesday. Nataraj, who was battling for life at a hospital in Bengaluru, died on Thursday.

The police have also arrested the godown owner Nagesh who had absconded. 

Hassan
Gelatin

