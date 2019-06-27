Haveri man arrested for raping minor girl in Goa

A man from Haveri was arrested on Thursday for raping a minor girl, near St. Cruz suburb of Panaji, police said.

The accused Mohammad Rafil Patel was a friend of the 17-year-old victim’s family. He had allegedly raped the victim in November last year.

“The victim filed a First Information Report at the Old Goa police station after she discovered that she was pregnant,” police inspector in-charge of the Old Goa police station Jivba Dalvi told DH.

Patel (31) has been arrested and booked under IPC Section 376 of Goa Children’s Act and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.