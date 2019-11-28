HC notice to UGC, Centre on 'honorary doctorates'

C H Suresh, a resident of Maddur town in Mandya district, has filed a petition in the High Court, against a private institution, saying that it has awarded honorary doctorate degrees to several people, including a chicken shop owner and banana seller, those who have criminal backgrounds and illiterates.

The petition says Indian Virtual Academy of Peace and Education, Bengaluru, has been awarding the degrees to several persons, though they have not served the society in any manner.

Recently, it has become common for anyone to get 'honorary doctorate,' especially in Maddur taluk, the plea says. It has sought a CBI probe into the matter.

The court has issued notice to the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the University Grants Commission.