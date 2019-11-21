HC seeks details on water supply

The Karnataka High Court sought all the documents related to permission and approval given to Ms Bharath Sugars Limited in Uttar Kannada district to get water from Kali river.

Chief Justice Abhay S Oka directed the principal secretary to Department of Commerce and Industry to submit all the correspondence regarding permission to supply water through dedicated pipeline from Kali river while hearing a public interest petition on Thursday filed by Dandeli Bachaao Aandolan Samiti in 2007.