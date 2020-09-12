HC tells govt to reconsider Rangaswamy's name for VC post

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government and the search committee to reconsider the candidature of Dr A Rangaswamy for the posts of vice chancellor to Karnataka Rajya Dr Gangubai Hanagal Sangeetha Mattu Pradarshaka Kalegala Vishwavidyalaya, Mysuru, and Gulbarga University, Kalaburgi.

The High Court directed the respondents to reconsider the candidature independently on merit without being influenced by the remarks made by Dr Lingaraja Gandhi, the then Registrar of Karnataka State Open University Mysore (KSOU).

The petitioner A Rangaswamy claimed that he was an aspirant for the posts of vice-chancellor to Karnataka Rajya Dr Gangubai Hanagal Sangeetha Mattu Pradarshaka Kalegala Vishwavidyalaya and Gulbarga University, Kalaburgi. He claimed that he was the senior-most professor and chairman of the Department of Studies and Research in Kannada at KSOU. He has held several posts in various universities.

The petitioner's contention is that instead of forwarding his application for the posts, the then registrar of KSOU, Dr Lingaraja Gandhi, stated in a covering letter that a departmental enquiry against A Rangaswamy is pending. The petitioner claimed that no committee was formed at that time and that no enquiry was pending against him.

Justice Michael D Cunha observed that there was nothing on record to show that the vice-chancellor of KSOU had taken any conscious decision to initiate disciplinary enquiry against A Rangaswamy. A show-cause notice was issued as per the recommendation of the vice-chancellor three months after the submission of the application by A Rangaswamy.

The bench said that a deliberate attempt has been made by Dr Lingaraja Gandhi to mislead the selection committee by concocting false documents to show that A Rangaswamy was facing an enquiry as on the date filing of the application for the posts. The court said since Dr Lingaraja Gandhi was also a contender to the same posts, there was more than meets the eye.

The bench held that remarks made by Dr Lingaraja Gandhi on the covering letter while forwarding the applications filed by A Rangaswamy was unauthorised. The bench further directed the state government to reconsider the application filed by A Rangaswamy.