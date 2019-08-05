HDK had offered money: Patil

Disqualified MLA from Hirekerur B C Patil on Monday claimed that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had tried to lure him back, by offering cash to his daughter.

Patil said that Kumaraswamy had dialled his (Patil’s) daughter when he and a few other rebel MLAs submitted resignation from their posts.

Patil was addressing reporters in Hirekerur. He claimed that Kumaraswamy had offered double the money that reportedly given to him by the BJP.

The disqualified MLA said his daughter had rejected the offer.