HDK has goddess Chamundeshwari's blessings: Revanna

PWD Minister H D Revanna in Friday said that Kumaraswamy has the blessings of goddess Chamundeshwari Devi and he will continue as the chief minister.

Revanna offered prayers in the name of his brother Kumaraswamy for 20 minutes.

Revanna was speaking to reporters after visiting Chamundeshwari Temple on the occasion of the second ashada Friday. He said, Kumaraswamy has the blessings of God and the government will be stable.

He said he was not aware of Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh's meeting BJP leaders. At present, there is no question of joining hands with BJP to form the government, he said.