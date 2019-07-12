HDK has goddess Chamundeshwari's blessings: Revanna

HDK has goddess Chamundeshwari's blessings: Revanna

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DH News Service, Mysuru,
  • Jul 12 2019, 11:00am ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2019, 11:05am ist
Revanna offered prayers in the name of his brother Kumaraswamy for 20 minutes at the hilltop shrine. (DH File Photo)

PWD Minister H D Revanna in Friday said that Kumaraswamy has the blessings of goddess Chamundeshwari Devi and he will continue as the chief minister.

Revanna offered prayers in the name of his brother Kumaraswamy for 20 minutes.

Revanna was speaking to reporters after visiting Chamundeshwari Temple on the occasion of the second ashada Friday. He said, Kumaraswamy has the blessings of God and the government will be stable.

He said he was not aware of Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh's meeting BJP leaders. At present, there is no question of joining hands with BJP to form the government, he said.

HD Revanna
HD Kumaraswamy
Karnataka
BJP
Congres
JD(S)
MLAs
Comments (+)
 