Heavy rains lash most parts of Belagavi district

Heavy rains in most parts of the district affected normal life on Tuesday.

Water inflow into river Krishna and its tributaries to increased to 1.09 lakh cusecs with heavy rains in the catchments of the river and its tributaries in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra. Six low-lying bridges-cum-barrages submerged in the river waters.

Water gushed into several houses in low-lying areas and various roads were flooded in Belagavi following the heavy reain. The quarters of Police Training School in Khanapur faced flooding with heavy downpour in the town.

Heavy rains also lashed Kittur, Bailhongal, Gokak, Hukkeri, Nippani and Chikkodi taluks, while mild showers were received in Ramdurg, Savadatti, Raibag and Athani taluks.

Meanwhile, as much as 1,65,000 cusec of water was released from Narayanapura dam as a result of which the Sheelahalli gate submerged on Tuesday noon. Island villages such as Jaladurga, Hanchinala, Yalagundi, Yaragodi have been cut off from other areas. Water Resource department officials said that by night as mch as 1.90 lakh cusec of water would be released to the river.

Several parts of Joida taluk in Uttara Kannada district have been receiving copious rains for the past few days. The inflow in to River Pandri has increased and water is flowing over the bridge in Chandavadi.

Meanwhile, inflow into Harangi reservoir in Kodagu district has increased pushing up the water level in the dam. The dam is 25 feet short of full reservoir level.