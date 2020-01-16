Higher edu institutions to get weightage for being ‘Fit’

Higher education institutions across the country have a chance to get weightage during National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) if they receive a star rating for keeping their campus “fit”.

Under the ‘Fit India Movement’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that it will award points for the grading obtained by the higher education institutions in ‘Fit India Movement’ while doing NIRF.

This is mentioned by UGC in a recent action plan for ‘Fit India Movement’ released by Fit India Campaign Committee prepared in association with the Union Department of Sports. “The mission is to ensure all students and staff of higher education institutions across the nation adopts a healthy lifestyle,” reads the announcement.

Meanwhile, all institutions have been asked to organise run campaigns, ban junk food at their college and university canteens, constitute fitness clubs etc.

One year after the implementation of Fit India, the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s campaign committee will evaluate the implementation and provide certificate and star rating for the institutions.