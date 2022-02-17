Hijab Row Updates: Police intervene to calm things down at 2 Bengaluru colleges

‘My hijab, my pride’ — this is what some Muslim students of Dr G Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College, Udupi said as they walked out of the college for not allowing the hijab inside the classrooms on Wednesday. Meanwhile the High Court will continue to hear petitions in the case for the fifth day today. Stay tuned
Some Udupi colleges are misusing interim order, allege student groups
A few student groups have submitted a petition to the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district, saying the high court has only barred wearing hijab in colleges where the development committees have prescribed uniform for students and that several colleges are misusing or misinterpreting the interim order.
PU, degree colleges resume, students boycott classes in Karnataka
As pre-university and degree colleges resumed classes, scenes of prohibiting entry to girls wearing hijab - reminiscent of the ones witnessed in front of high schools over the last two days - were reported in several parts of the state on Wednesday.
HC ban order does not apply to degree colleges: Bommai
The interim order of the High Court restraining students from wearing religious clothing will not apply to degree colleges, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday. He was responding to a query by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in the Legislative Assembly.
Karnataka govt will abide by HC interim order on Hijab row: Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday told the state legislative assembly that his government will abide by the High Court's interim order on the Hijab row.
Muslim leaders condemn forcible removal of hijab
Several Muslim organisations and religious leaders on Wednesday condemned the forcible removal of hijab at educational institutions in the last few days.
Denied hijab, Muslim students walk out of Udupi college
Hijab: Police intervene to calm things down at 2 Bengaluru colleges
An argument over the wearing of hijab by Muslim students at two colleges in Malleswaram on Wednesdaywas resolvedfollowing police intervention.
