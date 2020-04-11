Home delivery of anti-HIV drugs in Ballari

The Karnataka State Aids Prevention Society has started supplying two months' antiretroviral drugs at the doorsteps of the persons living with HIV/Aids in the wake of lockdown clamped to mitigate virus spread.

The multi-month dispensation of ART drugs to the doorsteps of the affected persons started from Guggarahatti in the city limits, which lies in coronavirus containment zone, on Saturday.

The antiretrovirual durgs for two months were dispensed in advance in several districts before the lockdown was enforced.

"The antiretroviral drugs will be dispensed to the affected at their doorsteps through 18 Link ART centres in the district. In Hosapete taluk, the drugs will be supplied through ambulance while in Ballari and surrounding areas, the TB Control Programme unit vehicle will distribute the drugs to the affected," Dr Indrani, district Aids Control Officer told DH.

"The antiretroviral drugs improve immune system of the affected. The moment a person living with HIV stops taking ART, his/her immunity will weaken. Hence, we dispense medicine to the affected at regular basis," said Dr Ravikumar, Regional Programme Officer, Karnataka State Aids Prevention Society (Care, Support and Treatment).

He added, the ART centre staff will supply medicine to the affected who are not in a position to step out.