Honnali seer dies of Covid-19

Honnali taluk-based Rampura Mutt Seer Halaswamy (55) died of Covid-19 in District McGann Hospital in the city on Wednesday.

According to the doctors of the hospital, the seer was suffering from a respiratory disorder for the past several days. Despite appeals made by devotees to visit the hospital, the seer did not want to go to the hospital. However, he was brought to the hospital three days ago. Despite all efforts to save his life, he breathed his last in the hospital, they said.

The seer was popularly known as Mullugadduge Swami. He headed the Rampura Mutt and Gavi Mutt in Channagiri taluk. With this, Covid-19 death toll in the district rose to 12.