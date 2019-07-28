Horatti opposes JD(S)-BJP pact plan

MLC and former minister Basavaraj Horatti has opposed the proposal by a section JD(S) legislators to extend support to BJP from outside.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Horatti said the JD(S) had struck the post-poll alliance with the Congress and had ruled the state for 14 months. "Now the JD(S) leader G T Devegowda is talking of extending external support to the BJP. This is not correct. If done, it will be opportunistic politics," he added.

Horatti said the BJP leaders are, in a way, happy over Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s move to disqualify the rebel MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S). “They think this is good riddance,” he said and added that the Speaker has taken the right decision within his powers.

The former minister said, "It is not correct to tender resignation at will after getting elected on political party’s ticket. There should be a law to ban legislators from contesting for five years if they resign after becoming a legislator," he said.

Horatti added that he would write to the President of India about the horse-trading that had allegedly taken place in Karnataka.

On the future of BJP government in the state, he said the BJP has a slender margin and it will not be able to provide a stable government.