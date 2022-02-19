Horatti says 'personally hurt' by chaos in Karnataka Legislature Session

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Saturday felt that stalling the sessions of the Legislature through continuous protest is an injustice to the people of Karnataka.

"I am personally hurt with this development. Both parties are not ready to compromise, and it is like the child suffering due to parents' quarrel. As a citizen, I feel that we are insulting or betraying the people," he said.

We have to work within our limits and running the session is my work. I have already spoken to the chief minister and others, and I will try to convince Opposition leaders also. Crores of rupees in taxpayer money are being spent to run sessions. I will perform my duty as the Council Chairman, he noted.

Responding to speculation regarding him being the BJP candidate in the forthcoming MLC elections, Horatti said, "I have not yet decided anything, and I will not decide till May." He refused to comment on hijab row, saying that the matter is before the court.

