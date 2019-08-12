Hospitals must procure Rabies vaccine: Health dept

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has asked individual hospitals to procure anti-rabies vaccine on their own when need be as the process of calling a tender and availing the drug has taken longer than expected.

The department has written to the government hospitals to procure the vaccine in the funds provided to them and ensure that no patients suffer due to shortage.

The department had previously invited tenders twice to which there was no response. No player had expressed interest in participating in the tender.

As soon as all hospitals started running out of stock of the vaccine, the state had to borrow some from its neighbours. Kerala volunteered to give 10,000 vials of the vaccine.

Hospitals have been asked to approach the office of

the drug controller in their district to see the manufacturers and distributors of the

injection and procure it from them.

“The process of calling for a fresh tender and supply would take three to four months and in the meantime, hospitals must procure the drug directly as the state will be unable to supply,” said an official.

Karnataka had also written to Tamil Nadu asking to supply the drug. “We are hopeful that Tamil Nadu will supply a few vials,” said a note from the department of health.”