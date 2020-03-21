Hotels in BBMP limits to stop dine-in facilities

The state government has issued an advisory to all hotels and restaurants in the limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and other municipal corporations to close dine-in facilities starting Sunday till March 31.

“Kitchens in hotels are welcome to prepare food but only for takeaway. We do not want to inconvenience people. So I request hotels to keep their kitchens open as there would be people in need of food. However, people should not gather (only takeaway) at hotels,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said. He was addressing a press meet here on Friday.

However, this prohibition shall not apply to small eateries where there is no seating. They are directed to maintain minimum six feet distance between customers. The norms will come into force from 4 pm on Saturday.

“All bars will be closed from 4 pm of Saturday till March 31. However, this will not apply to take-away liquor shops,” Yediyurappa said.

Meanwhile, an advisory issued by the Health department suggested people to restaurants and sit-in eateries to limit the public contact. “Instead the food may be obtained from the eateries through suppliers like Zomato, Swiggy, Freshmenu, etc, through online booking,” the advisory said.

The chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised him about supplying reagents for new testing labs proposed to be set up at Kalaburagi, Hubbali, Mangaluru and Belagavi. He added that by March 25, five Covid-19 patients would be discharged, four of whom are in the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. (RGICD)

Dr C Nagaraja, Director, RGICD, said, “We were suppoosed to discharge the 47-year-old wife of the first COVID-19 patient on Friday morning, but late on Thursday night we received revised guidelines from the Government of India that we have to keep them for a 14-day period. So she and her family, and one other patient will be discharged by Wednesday provided their samples test negative twice.”