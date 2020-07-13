As Covid-19 cases surge, complete lockdown re-imposed in Dharwad district from July 15

In the wake of a steep surge in Covid-19 cases in Dharwad, the district administration has announced complete lockdown in the entire district from July 15 to July 24.

The announcement was made by district incharge minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday after having a discussion with CM B S Yediyurappa via video conference.

Shettar said the lockdown will come into force from 9.00 am of July 15 and will end at 8.00 pm on July 24.

The administration will issue lockdown guidelines shortly.

The minister said the enforcement of lockdown will be very strict and it will be along the lines of Lockdown 1.0.

There will be an exemption to the sale of essential commodities.

Interdistrict travel will be allowed only cases of medical emergencies and passes will be issued online.

Shettar appealed to the people to avoid crowding at prayer halls and place of worship.