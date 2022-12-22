BJP planning to prepone Assembly elections in pretext of Covid, says D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that the BJP government is planning to prepone the Assembly elections in the state on the 'pretext' of a possibility of spike in Covid-19 cases.

"As per an unofficial information, the issue is being discussed in the Cabinet meeting following a phone call from the prime minister's office (to prepone the Assembly elections). Higher officials have been asked to make the preparations (for polls)," he said.

"They are in a hurry and therefore, they are taking measures like giving reservation," he said, adding that these moves are only on paper. He further said that the Congress is ready to face the election whenever it is conducted.

On the issue of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking AICC former president Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid-19 protocols cannot be followed, Shivakumar said these were BJP's tactics to prevent people from participating in the yatra.

"As large number of people are taking part in the yatra, they (BJP) are saying Covid-19 is coming to prevent people from joining the yatra. We still lack scientific information about the possibility of a Covid-19 spike. In a similar manner, I was asked not to hold Mekedatu yatra and cases were filed against me, Siddaramaiah and other MLAs," Shivakumar said.

Terming Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar as a 'dummy minister', Shivakumar said that funds are not being given to co-operative societies, APMCs, farmers and milk producers.

He alleged that over Rs 600 crore were given as loan to sugar factories and that money is not coming back because of him and some MLAs. "Crores of rupees of deposits are made with Souharda banks just to purchase properties for BJP leaders. Somashekhar, B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai are protecting such banks. Illegalities took place in the transactions of the apex bank also," Shivakumar charged.

The BJP is a part of the 'Gangotri of corruption', he said.