BJP-ruled HDMP decides to allow Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan

Amid dramatic twists and contrary to the conventional expectation, the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) where the BJP is in power on Wednesday decided to allow celebrations of birth anniversaries of great personalities, including Tipu Sultan at the Idgah Maidan near Chennamma Circle in the City, though Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) opposed this.

Even though corporators of the Congress and AIMIM were against the move to permit Tipu Jayanti and other such events at the maidan, Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri announced after a meeting with them that it has been decided to allow such programmes.

The mayor’s decision came after a meeting with deputy mayor, chiefs of standing committees, leader of house, opposition leaders and HDMP commissioner. The decision was a shocker as BJP city district unit, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) city unit had asked the civic body not to permit Tipua Jayanti at the maidan. Shriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik had also raised an objection.

In the last one week, memoranda were submitted to the HDMP seeking permission to hold Tipu Jayanti, Kanakadasa Jayanti, Onake Obavva Jayanti and Holi festival at the

maidan.

“While deciding to allow Ganesh Chaturthi at the maidan over two months back, based on the recommendation of the house committee, it was decided that the civic body can allow religious, social and commercial events by the public, except on the Independence Day, Republic Day, Ramzan and Bakrid. Accordingly, now it has been decided to allow birth anniversaries of great personalities and other programmes,” Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri said, adding that the allegation of partiality by the civic body has to be avoided.

HDMP commissioner has been given the power to give permission, with some conditions, he said.

He also stated that the civic body would not celebrate Tipu Jayanti as there is a government circular in this regard.

Opposition

Leader of Opposition in the HDMP Rajarao (Doraj) Mannekuntal charged that the BJP has no principle, and this decision was taken with an intention to create clash between religions, as Assembly elections are nearing.

“We suggested to celebrate Tipu Jayanti at some other place, but not at Idgah Maidan, and I m ready to contribute Rs five lakh for that,” he said.

BJP corporators were against allowing Tipu Jayanti initially, but they changed their stand at the last moment after receiving call from their leaders, Mannekuntal added.

Congress leaders also met HDMP Commissioner Gopal Krishna B separately, and urged him not to give permission.

AIMIM district unit president and corporator Nazir Ahmed Honnyal stated that the party’s stand is against holding Tipu Jayanti and other such events at Idgah Maidan which is a holy place, though the party respects Tipu Sultan a lot.

He also stated that the party’s senior leaders have been informed about AIMIM leader Vijay Guntral’s act of seeking permission to hold Tipu Jayanti programme at the maidan on Thursday