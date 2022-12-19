Buzz of poll tickets raises heat in Hubballi-Dharwad Central

Hubballi-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency (Hubballi Rural before the delimitation in 2008), which has the credit of giving two chief ministers so far, has also the record of hosting several political infights. Keeping with the ritual, this time as well the curiosity levels is high in this areasdue to several reasons.

Being represented by former chief minister Jagadish Shettar continuously since 1994 (six terms) when the BJP's victory began here, this constituency is considered as a stronghold of the BJP in recent years as Congress could not wrest it from them in the last 28 years.

Winning this seat is a prestige issue for both the parties. M R Patil of Congress and S R Bommai of Janata Party had hattrick wins from here (then Hubballi Rural).

Interestingly, several leaders who contested against Shettar here in the previous elections are now with the BJP. They include Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who contested from Janata Dal in 1994, 2008 Congress candidate Shankaranna Munavalli, 2013 and 2018 Congress candidate Mahesh Nalwad, and 2008 and 2018 JD(S) candidate Rajanna Koravi.

The buzz about the possibility of the BJP replacing some senior MLAs with fresh faces while fielding candidates in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka has grown louder after the BJP's thumping victory in Gujarat where it did not field 42 incumbents.

This has also further boosted speculations about the BJP's choice for Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency too. With some BJP leaders feeling that the party may not field Shettar again this time, this constituency is attracting curiosity for one more reason this time.

Shettar-centric speculations

Though Shettar had earlier also stated that he would contest again from this constituency, speculations about the possibility of Shettar not contesting have not stopped, especially after the Gujarat polls.

According to a BJP functionary involved in the party's affairs at the state-level, there is a strong possibility of not fielding 24 to 25 incumbents in the Assembly polls, and that may include Hubballi-Dharwad Central also. "This experiment may take place mainly in those constituencies where the party's organisation is strong at the grassroots level," he said.

In addition, six-time MLA Shettar having already occupied important positions like that of Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker, minister and Leader of Opposition is also seen as a reason for the possibility of introducing a fresh face from the BJP.

However, another leader working closely with Shettar feels that the chances of not fielding him this time are almost nil. "Such rumours were there in 2018 also. Shettar's age is now 67 years and not 75. Being a polite and pro-development leader, he has people's support to win easily," he said.

He also said that the number of aspirants would be more if Shettar does not contest this time, and chance for Shettar's son Sankalp Shettar would be bleak as he is yet to grow in the party.

Meanwhile, Jagadish Shettar confidently says that he would contest this time also and would win. "How many times should I say this? I will contest this time also, and I will win with the blessings of people, development works taken up and the party workers' efforts," he said.

However, in case of Shettar not contesting, State BJP general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai, State BJP discipline committee chief Lingaraj Patil and Dr Mahesh Nalwad are seen as prominent names among the aspirants for the BJP ticket.

The race for Congress ticket to contest in this constituency is intense, and the list of those who have sought Congress ticket includes nine names.

Rajat Ullagaddimath who is said to be having the support of KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Abhimani Balaga president Girish Gadigeppagoudar, KPCC general secretary Sadanand Danganavar, and former mayor Anilkumar Patil are among the prominent names among Congress ticket aspirants.

JD(S) is planning to field a leader from the SSK community which BJP leaders consider as a strong supporter of their party. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has planned to field its candidate here for the first time, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate will also be in the fray. These two may eat out from the traditional votes of the Congress.