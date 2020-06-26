Congress leaders in Karnataka's Hubbali want military action against China

Congress leaders who observed silence in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at KIMS gate at Vidyanagar in Hubballi on Friday, to pay tributes to Indian soldiers martyred in India-China clash, demanded military action against China, to get back Indian territories occupied by China.

"We hope the prime minster will show the courage to get back Indian territories. Our soldiers are strong enough, and the entire country is in support of them. A strong answer should be given, and military operation is the only solution at present to take back Indian territories occupied by China and Pakistan," said MLC Shrinivas Mane.

During the protest, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) SC Cell President F H Jakkappanavar charged that the BJP government has weakened the strength of SAARC, and Prime Minister Modi should have dealt with the India-China clash in a better way.

"Modi supported Jio which is heavily dependent on China-made products, and it weakened BSNL. Union Government should ban all imports and exports between the two countries, and declare China as an enemy country, along with starting military operation against it," Jakkappanavar said.

According to former minister A M Hindasgeri, an answer by 'patthar' (stone) whether it should be through military operation, should be given to China. The military should have been given more power, where is Narendra Modi's 56-inch chest, he demanded.

Hubballi-Dharwad City District Congress Committee president Altaf Hallur stated, "Our soldiers are very strong, and a befitting lesson should be given to China."

"Why is the prime minister following different policies for China and other countries," he asked.

Former MP I G Sanadi, Parasmal Jain, Sadanand Danganavar, Naveed Mulla, Swati Malagi, and others also participated in the protest.