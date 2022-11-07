Hubballi Idgah Maidan again in spotlight after Ganesh Chaturthi

Over two months after Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were allowed at Idgah Maidan near Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, demand is now being raised to allow the celebrations of birth anniversary of great personalities at the same venue.

After submitting a memorandum to the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) officials on Saturday, members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) met Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri on Monday, and sought permission to celebrate Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan. They also submitted a memorandum in this regard to HDMP Commissioner Gopal Krishna B.

Meanwhile, Sri Rama Sene members also sought permission from the HDMP to celebrate Kanakdasa Jayanti at the maidan.

Opposition

Opposing the demand to allow Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan, BJP city district unit has stated that protest has to be staged if permission is given for that.

"Congress MLA Prasad Abbayya opposed Ganesh Chaturthi at Kittur Rani Chennamma Maidan, and what is his stand now? The state government has already clarified that it would not celebrate Tipu Jayanti," said BJP leaders Sanjay Kapatkar and Ravi Naik.

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has already stated that Tipu Jayanti would not be allowed to take place at the maidan.

'Will study'

Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri stated that a suitable decision would be taken after discussing the issue with the HDMP commissioner.

"Ramzan and Bakrid prayers, and Ganesh Chaturthi are religious events, having public holiday. Now, permission is being sought for the birth anniversary of great personalities, which are not religious events. A suitable decision will be taken after studying the matter," he said.

BJP MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar stated that the HDMP would take a decision as it is the civic body's property.

"Consulting all the concerned, the HDMP will take an appropriate decision," he added.

'Chennamma's name for maidan'

Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri stated that it is decided to rename the Idgah Maidan after Kittur Rani Chennamma, after passing a resolution in the general body meeting of the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP).

BJP corporator Santosh Chauhan had suggested to name the HDMP's property (CTS No 174 in Ward No 57) adjacent to the Chennamma Circle after Kittur Rani Chennamma, while Meenakshi Vantamuri seconded this, at the HDMP's general body meeting held on August 25.

The Mayor had instructed the HDMP commissioner to name this place after Kittur Rani Chennamma.