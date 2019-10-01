Hubballi soldier martyred in J&K

Manjappa Walikar, a solider of 19 Madras Regiment, who lost his life in a gun battle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday belonged to Inamveerapur Village in Chabbi hobli of Hubballi taluk.

The 29-year-old Manjappa had served in the army for the last nine years. Only six months ago he got married and returned to his regiment. His wife is five months pregnant now.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan confirmed the death of the soldier and said that she was in touch with the army officials, who are yet to inform about the process of repatriating the mortal remains of Manjappa to his village. Hubballi Rural Tahsildar Sangappa has rushed to the house of the martyred soldier to console the family.