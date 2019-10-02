IRCTC will take over The Golden Chariot: Suresh Angadi

Services of the Indian luxury train 'The Golden Chariot' will soon be taken over the Indian Railway Caterings and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), said Minster of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.

Speaking after inaugurating the second entry point to the Hubballi railway station here on Wednesday, Angadi said the state government had given its approval to take over of the now-defunct luxury train service that has now been discarded.

The Golden Chariot, a joint venture between the IRCTC and the Karnataka State Tourism and Development Corporation (KSTDC) pushed by the then-Yediyurappa government in 2008, had started to turn into a loss-making venture.

The IRCTC will try to bring back the Chariot's glory days, he said.

The Golden Chariot is expected to rerun from January 2020.