KLE Society plans to install compost making machines in their premises

KLE Society, which has several educational institutes on sprawling campuses that have canteens, gardens and hostels also in Hubballi, has planned to purchase a modern compost making machine manufactured by a Bengaluru-based company.

"A large quantity of organic waste including waste vegetables, food and garden waste is generated on our campus. This machine would help to convert them into organic compost in short time. We have a few kalyan mantaps also, and major institutes in Belagavi too. We are planning to purchase it after the lockdown ends and complete normalcy returns," said KLE Society director Shankaranna Munavalli.

Hotels, kalyan mantaps and others such establishments, where a large amount of waste is generated, can also use this, and compost in accordance would be given to them without any profit for us, he added.

On Wednesday, Green RecykloPlast company demonstrated its compost making machine at KLE’s Smt C I Munavalli Polytechnic premises at Vidyanagar in Hubballi using waste food, vegetables and other biodegradable waste material.

"This is a 100 Kg capacity machine, costs Rs 7.5 lakh and it gives 25 to 30 Kg of compost. Making compost in the traditional manner takes 18 to 21 days, but this machine gives compost within a day. Water, metal and plastic should not be put in it, while straw dust used in this machine removes moisture and give odourless organic compost. We have already sold this machine to two marriage halls in Bengaluru," explained Green RecykloPlast partner M D Ravi.

To create awareness about eco-friendly solid waste management, a similar demonstration would be conducted in Belagavi and other places, he added.

Polytechnic Principal Veeresh Angadi, BVBCET Principal Prakash Tevari and other staff observed the demonstration.