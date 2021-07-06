KRIDL officials collecting 30% commission: Minister

  Jul 06 2021
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

District In-charge Minister Arvind Limbavali said Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) officials are completely submerged into ‘commission’ business. The officials instead of looking after the quality of work, have stooped to collecting bribes.

Chairing a review meeting of various departments at the deputy commissioner’s office in Kolar on Tuesday, he said the majority of works implemented by the KRIDL are substandard, as the officials are collecting nearly 30% of the total project cost as their commission. “Then how can you expect quality work,” he questioned.

“If the KRIDL officials collect 16% of commission from the contractor, they have to provide cut to MLAs, MPs and others. Officials have resorted to poor quality of work and collecting commission. This is why I have stopped giving projects to this department,” he said.

He took KRIDL Executive Engineer Ravishankar to task and asked him how much commission do officials from his department take officially and unofficially.

When the officer tried to justify that the quality of all the projects is up to the mark, the minister retorted and said as a civil engineer he could conduct a test on the projects and judge quality of work.

