Man kills wife, daughter, then hangs self in Dharwad

Srinidhi R, DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Jul 25 2020, 11:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a heart-wrenching incident, a man reportedly killed his wife and daughter by feeding them poison and ended his life by hanging in his house. The incident took place in Dharwad on Saturday. 

The deceased have been identified as Mounesh Pattar, his wife Arpita and four-year-old girl Sukruta. 

Mounesh was working in a private company in Dharwad and was depressed from the last one week fearing job loss.

On Friday late night, he reportedly gave poison to his wife and daughter and later committed suicide by hanging self. The incident came to light on Saturday morning.

A case is registered at Sub Urban police station and further investigation is on.

Dharwad
Karnataka

