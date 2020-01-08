No bandh-like situation in Karnataka's Hubballi

No bandh-like situation prevailed in Hubballi, during the general strike by various trade unions.

Day-to-day activities are not disturbed, as buses and autorickshaws are moving as usual. Schools and colleges have not declared a holiday. Business firms, government offices and market places are also open. However, branches of many banks, excluding SBI, are closed for customers.

Members of various trade unions took out a protest rally from Dr B R Ambedkar Circle to Sangolli Rayanna Circle, where a protest was staged.

Along with minimum wages, cancellation of contract labour system, no privatisation, welfare of farmers and other demands, demand for speedy implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri project was also highlighted by the protestors.

Slogans were also raised against the Modi government.

CITU leader Mahesh Pattar clarified that call was not given for bandh, but it was a general strike. Members of AITUC, TUCC, AIUTUC, AIDYO, AIBEA, BSNLEU, INTUC, AIIEA, and associations of Anganwadi workers, mid-day meal workers, medical representatives, KSRTC employees, gram panchayat employees, and others took part in the protest.