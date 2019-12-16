One more Hubballi-Mumbai flight from April

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that Indigo would start operating a direct flight between Hubballi and Mumbai from April 1, as 1:30 pm slot at Mumbai Airport has been allotted.

"Star Air would make its Hubballi-Hindon (Delhi) flight a daily service in two or three months, and I have discussed about this with Star Air chief Sanjay Ghodawat," Joshi said.

Speaking at the 'Invest Karnataka-Hubballi' preparatory meeting held here on Monday, he noted that he has already discussed with budget airlines to start flight service between Hubballi and Bengaluru in early morning and late evening hours.

Under UDAN scheme, Hubballi is connected with most of the major cities in the country, while the Hyderabad flight was also started recently. Passenger traffic is also high, Joshi said.

Hubballi now has a direct train to Chennai. The frequency of Hubballi-Varanasi train would be increased from existing bi-weekly to four days a week, he added.

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar stated that Kalaburagi has been connected by air, with Bengaluru and Hubballi.