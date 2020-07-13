I PU supplementary exam cancelled

  Jul 13 2020
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 22:20 ist

The supplementary examinations scheduled for I year PU students from July 16 have been cancelled.

The department of Pre University Education has announced the cancellation of the exams, following the spike in Covid-19 cases across the state and considering the safety of students. As explained by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, the students will be promoted to II PU.

However, the students who were absent for exams due to health issues will be allowed to write the exams once the colleges reopen. "The students who have appeared for exams and are unable to clear them will be promoted to II PU, but those who were absent for exams will be given an opportunity to write them later," said Kumar.

Recentlym the department had issued a circular, directing colleges to conduct supplementary examinations at the college level. Several students and academicians raised objections to this and also demanded that the government cancel the exams, keeping students' health in mind.

