II PU scores for ranks: KCET repeaters' hunger strike on Aug 4

The repeat students of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 continued their protest in front of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) here on Monday.

Hundreds of students and parents gathered near KEA early in the morning, demanding that the II PU scores be considered and a revised rank list announced.

In 2021, there was no II PU exam and all students were promoted. Therefore, last year, only KCET scores were considered.

As per the data available from KEA, 23,000 candidates rejected the KCET results during 2021 and appeared for the exam again this year.

But KEA followed the procedure which was in place during 2021 for them and considered only KCET scores to announce the ranks.

This irked the students and they are alleging that there was no intimation from the KEA about this when the notification was issued.

“If we were informed about this, we would have rejected the II PU scores also,” said a candidate. One candidate said that she got 17,000 ranking in 2021 and it has jumped to 1 lakh this time.

“I rejected the results and wasted a year, hoping to get a better rank. But KEA is causing injustice to us, by not taking our II PU scores,” the candidate said.

The protesters expressed anger at the chief minister and the higher education minister and shouted slogans against them.

When they tried to barge into the official residence of Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, the police stopped them and warned of filing a case.

Speaking to the media, Ramya S, executive director of KEA, said they cannot consider the request and there is no provision to consider II PU scores.

“If they wish to challenge the same in the court of law, they are free to do so, but there will not be any change from our side,” she said.

The candidates and parents have decided to stage a hunger strike at Freedom Park on August 4 and also file a petition in the high court.

Document verification put off

The KEA has postponed the document verification for KCET 2022. It was scheduled to begin on August 5. In a notification, KEA said new dates will be announced soon.