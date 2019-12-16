IIM-B faculty, students appeal to Modi over CAA

Students and faculty members of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) on Monday dashed off an open letter to the Prime Minister expressing their support to the students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country.

More than 170 students, staff and faculty members of the IIM-B have signed the letter stating that they will stand in solidarity with the students in other parts of the country protesting against CAA. The students and faculty in their letter urged the PM, “not to trample the democratic rights of citizens to peacefully protest against an unjust law.”

The letter further read, “Non-violent civil disobedience is at the heart of our republic’s founding. We urge you to ensure that students can protest peacefully, and that violence is not incited by anyone including custodians of state in positions of great authority and responsibility.” It can be recalled that same students and staff had recently written to many Members of the Parliament requesting them not to pass the amendment bill.