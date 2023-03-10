I'm like flowing water, not stagnant: Somanna

I'm like flowing water, not stagnant: Somanna

Somanna did admit that he had raised some issues with BJP leaders

Housing Minister V Somanna. Credit: DH File Photo

Amid speculation that he might quit the BJP, Housing Minister V Somanna was not included in the party's election campaign committee or the election management committee. 

Dismayed, Somanna is said to be considering leaving the BJP and join the Congress. 

Somanna himself was cryptic about his political future. 

"Somanna is not stagnant water. He's flowing," Somanna told reporters. "I haven't spoken anything about (quitting BJP). Go ask whoever it is that is speculating," he said. 

He did admit that he had raised some issues with BJP leaders. 

"It's true that on some issues, I spoke with CM, the state president and senior leaders. I know what they've told me and I've understood their sentiments. I'm 72. In my constituency, people have treated me as their son. I'll serve them as long as I can," he said. 

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka walked away when asked about Somanna's exclusion from the BJP election campaign and management committees.

