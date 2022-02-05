In Belagavi, an undertrial complains of chest pain, dies

Belagavi: Undertrial complains of chest pain, dies

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Feb 05 2022, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 03:07 ist
An undertrial died while being shifted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) District Hospital from the Central Prison, Hindalga, following chest pain here.

Gururaj alias Gurya Suresh Doddamani (28), a resident of Gokul Road in Hubballi, a contract killer, was accused of committing murders in Dharwad, Kalaburagi and other places. He was reportedly involved in the murder of  Taslim, an underworld criminal from Kerala.

Doddamani, lodged at the Hindalga Prison since April 3, 2020, complained of chest pain on Friday evening and collapsed. He was taken to BIMS District Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The APMC police have registered a case.

Belagavi
Karnataka
Death
India News

