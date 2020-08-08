Independence Day celebration to be low-key affair, says DC

No cultural programmes will be organised during the Independence Day celebrations following the Covid-19 pandemic, informed Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

The deputy commissioner, presiding over a meeting, said that the district-level Independence Day celebrations will be organised at the Nehru Maidan.

People will not be permitted to attend the event in large numbers. People can express their patriotic fervour by remaining indoor. The district-level celebrations will be telecast live via social media. Arrangements will be made to screen the celebrations on a digital screen at one of the main junctions in Mangaluru. The deputy commissioner said that civic workers, Asha workers, sanitation workers, police personnel and doctors who toiled day in and out during Covid-19 will be felicitated.