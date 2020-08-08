Independence Day celebration to be low-key affair: DC

Independence Day celebration to be low-key affair, says DC

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 08 2020, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 23:52 ist

No cultural programmes will be organised during the Independence Day celebrations following the Covid-19 pandemic, informed Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

The deputy commissioner, presiding over a meeting, said that the district-level Independence Day celebrations will be organised at the Nehru Maidan.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

People will not be permitted to attend the event in large numbers. People can express their patriotic fervour by remaining indoor. The district-level celebrations will be telecast live via social media. Arrangements will be made to screen the celebrations on a digital screen at one of the main junctions in Mangaluru. The deputy commissioner said that civic workers, Asha workers, sanitation workers, police personnel and doctors who toiled day in and out during Covid-19 will be felicitated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Independence Day
Dakshina Kannada

What's Brewing

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Air India crash: Co-pilot was going to become a father

Air India crash: Co-pilot was going to become a father

Android mobiles with Qualcomm chipset can get hacked

Android mobiles with Qualcomm chipset can get hacked

 