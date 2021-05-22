Indian Army sets up 100-bed Covid Care Centre in Bengaluru

The Indian Army has set up a 100-bed Covid Care Centre at Ulsoor.

The centre is located at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Madras Engineer Group (MEG) Centre, on St. Johns Road, coming under Shivajinagar constituency, East Zone. In a statement, the Army said that the facility was set up in collaboration with civil administration and that the centre will be operated jointly.

While the state government has taken the responsibility of provisioning medical staff and equipment, the Army has shouldered the task of administrative support. The Covid Care Centre is to cater to mild symptomatic and asymptomatic Covid patients referred by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after bed allotment.

The General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area handed over the facility to the State administration on Saturday, in presence of V Somanna, Housing Minister, P C Mohan, MP, Gaurav Gupta, BBMP Chief Commissioner and other officials.