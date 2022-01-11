Indi's 'Kagzi Lemons' months away from getting GI tag

Karnataka is just months away from securing the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for a rare variety of lemon largely grown in the northern plains of the state, especially in the Indi taluk of Vijayapura district. Often referred to as 'Kagzi Lemon', this is the second lemon variety in India to get the label after Manipur's 'Kachai Lemon'.

After five years of efforts, the Karnataka State Lime Development Board (KSLDB), supported by scientists of the Horticulture University of Bagalkot, is awaiting the final clearance from the GI Registry of India in Chennai.

The cultivation of 'Kagzi Lemons', a distinctive variety of Central India, was started across Vijayapura as early as 1900. However, the ones cultivated in Indi are known for their unique texture and high acidic value.

Yashvantharaygouda V Patil, MLA of Indi, told DH that all necessary documents pertaining to the history and uniqueness of the crop had long been submitted. "However, in the absence of follow-up action by the state government, the issue had taken a back seat. But now, scientists from Bagalkot have offered insights into the uniqueness of the fruit and relevant documents have been submitted for final clearance," he said.

Santosh Sappandi, Managing Director of the KSLDB, told DH that the GI registrar had raised asked questions in the past and an expert committee was appointed for clarifying doubts over the quality of the fruit. "In the last few months, the Board has cleared more than 20 objections that were raised by the GI office in Chennai. They had sought information pertaining to the history, cultivation area, studies on the acidic values along with other technical details. We are expecting the GI tag for Indi lemons in a month or two," Sappandi said.

Compared to other popular varieties, Kagzi Lemons of Indi have a thinner rind and have more juice, adding to the overall weight of the fruit. "The ascorbic acid content is the highest in these varieties," Sappandi said.

Karnataka has been the fourth-largest contributor of lemons at the all-India level while Vijayapura produces 60% of the state's lemons. Indi taluk alone contributes to 30%-40% of the lemon production in the district with over 15,000 farmers engaged in lemon cultivation.

