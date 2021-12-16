Internal sabotage led to Kavatgimath's defeat: Jarkiholi

BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi on Wednesday said internal sabotage led to BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatgimath’s defeat in the Legislative Council election held in Belgaum Local Authorities Constituency.

Speaking to reporters in Gokak, he said: “BJP senior leaders and RSS functionaries have asked me not to speak about the party’s internal developments in public. I will reveal the reasons for Kavatgimath’s defeat in the party’s meeting to be held soon and will also make them public later.”

Jarkiholi said he had spoken about his fear of internal sabotage to the party’s senior leaders when he visited New Delhi a few days before the election.

He claimed that he worked for Kavatgimath and wanted the defeat of Congress candidate Channaraj Hattiholi. Jarkiholi also claimed that he was not in touch with the winning Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi in the last three days of the election campaign.

“Now, attempts are being made to blame me for this loss. There are reports of conspiracy against me also, I will speak on these issues later,” he said.

“It is left to Lakhan to decide whether he supports BJP in the Legislative Council,” he stated. Lakhan is the brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi.

