IPS officer Dr KV Jagadeesh passes away

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 26 2021, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 01:02 ist
Dr K V Jagadeesh. Credit: Special Arrangement

Senior police officer Dr KV Jagadeesh, IPS, passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Dr Jagadeesh (44) hailed from Kolar and had joined the Karnataka Police in 2005 after graduating in Medicine. He was promoted to IPS cadre in 2012 and had served in various capacities including that of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic)

Dr Jagadeesh was under treatment for a few years for cancer. He was admitted to a hospital recently and breathed his last on Sunday. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Sources in the family revealed that the last rites will be performed in Kolar.

